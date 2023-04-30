(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

West Virginia State Police were given another notice of legal action this week from 42 women who claim there were more problems than just hidden cameras in the locker room at the state police academy.

West Virginia State Police Investigation: West Virginia lawyer says additional allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct are “much worse”

Attorney Teresa Toriseva calls the environment hostile and says her investigation into the hidden cameras also found reports of sexual misconduct, improper sexual relationships with instructors and even physical assault. The notice filed this week alleges a civil conspiracy.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made it official after months of speculation, he is running for U.S. Senate.

Gov. Jim Justice announces U.S. Senate run at Greenbrier event

The two-term governor said he wants to continue his fight for the Mountain State. His platform includes an America First agenda, defending energy jobs, and securing the Southern Border. The current seat is held by Democrat Joe Manchin. Congressman Alex Mooney has also filed to run for U.S. Senate.

Certain parts of the Ohio Valley are just wall-to-wall construction zones.

Here’s an update on three major local construction projects that are causing chaos for drivers

West Virginia Department of Transportation District Engineer Tony Clark gave 7News a few updates. The Downtown Wheeling Streetscape Project is on track to finish in 2024. Painting of the I-470 Bridges in Elm Grove is progressing, but the completion isn’t expected until the middle of next year. The Wheeling Suspension Bridge should finish up in July.

Form Energy is just weeks away from starting construction on an iron-air battery manufacturing facility in Weirton, so they held an open-house to get to know the community.

FORM Energy hosts community open house in Weirton as they get ready to begin construction

The company’s top officials met with residents to answer questions about the project. Form Energy also hopes to recruit plenty of people from the area to fill the expected 750 jobs the facility will provide, many of which will not require a college degree.

Finally, from the Ohio Valley to Sacramento. Local band Zane Run is now linked with the Kings during their NBA Playoff run.

Ohio Valley band creates Light The Beam song for the Sacramento Kings

The band created the song “Light the Beam” just for the team. The Kings loved it, and it’s now being played at home games in Sacramento as a hype song. Zane Run said that’s not the only new music they’re working on. The Ohio Valley can expect new songs later this year.

