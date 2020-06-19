More COVID-19 concerns in West Virginia for churches and fairs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia continues to have more COVID-19 problems related to churches.

At the Gov. Justice’s daily briefing it was announced an outbreak at Gateway Baptist Church in Greenbrier County has now spread to people at another church in that community.

In all, 34 positive cases are linked to churchgoers. People were again reminded to follow the state guidelines for worship services such as staying six feet apart and to wear masks.

“We know that if 80% of people wear masks, it’s like having a new drug. It’s like having a vaccine, that can work because we know that we protect others from our droplets if we happen to be infected and don’t know it yet,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Gov. Justice said community testing is also underway after outbreaks at other churches in five West Virginia counties.

Also today, the Justice said he supports the State Fair Board’s decision to reverse course and cancel this year’s August fair in Greenbrier County. State Fair officials changed their minds after the nearby church outbreak.

“Absolutely the State Fair gathers together thousands and tens of thousands of people each year. That exposure, the board decided was just too much at this time,” said Gov. Jim Justice, R-West Virginia.

“The governor says there will be more free COVID-19 testing sites across the Mountain State. To find out about ones in your area check with your county health department, or look at the governor’s website.,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.