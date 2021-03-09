‘More inclusive vision’: Maker of Dove, other brands to drop word ‘normal’ from beauty product descriptions

(WJW) — Unilever, the maker of brands like Dove and Ax, announced it will eliminate the word ‘normal’ from its beauty and personal care brands’ packaging and advertising as part of the launch of its new Positive Beauty “vision and strategy.”

It also will not digitally alter a person’s body shape, size, proportion or skin color in its brand advertising and will increase the number of ads portraying people from diverse groups who are underrepresented.

According to a release from Unilever, Positive Beauty is meant to “champion a new era of beauty which is equitable and inclusive, as well as sustainable for the planet.”

Today, we launched Positive Beauty, our vision and strategy to champion a new era of beauty that’s equitable, inclusive, and sustainable. We’re taking action to do less harm and do more good through our beauty and personal care brands. #YesToPositiveBeauty pic.twitter.com/OW2xUe5sbW — UnileverUSA (@unileverusa) March 9, 2021

The release states: “The decision to remove ‘normal’ is one of many steps that we are taking to challenge narrow beauty ideals, as we work towards helping to end discrimination and advocating for a more inclusive vision of beauty. It comes as global research into people’s experiences of the beauty industry reveals that using ‘normal’ to describe hair or skin makes most people feel excluded.”

The release states that in a 10,000-person study, more than half of people thought the beauty and personal care industry can make people feel excluded. Seven in 10 people said using the word ‘normal’ on packaging has a negative impact.

“We know that removing ‘normal’ from our products and packaging will not fix the problem alone, but it is an important step forward,” said Sunny Jain, president of beauty and personal care. “It’s just one of a number of actions we are taking as part of our Positive Beauty vision, which aims not only to do less harm, but more good for both people and the planet.”