More information comes to light about the latest dogs seized by BCARL

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

“This woman was a dog lover,” said Howard Goldman, BCARL director of operations. “This was not deliberate. She just got in over her head.”

BCARL removed 13 dogs from the home of the Martins Ferry woman in her 50s on Monday.

They say the dogs range in age from five weeks to 15 years, and range from a male St. Bernard to tiny Chihuahua mix puppies.

But they all needed help.

Goldman says they all have severe flea infestations, some have scabs and skin infections, many have intestinal parasites and some (including the St. Bernard) are underweight.

In some, the flea infestation was so severe, the dogs are anemic.

Goldman said BCARL (the Belmont County Animal Rescue League) deals mostly with abuse cases, but they also help people “who have just gotten overwhelmed.”

He said they were trying to help this woman, but she refused their help, and they had to seize the 13 animals.

“It was a highly emotional situation,” Goldman said. “She ended up keeping three other dogs we couldn’t get access to.”

He said BCARL had been donating pet food to cash-strapped pet owners during the COVID 19 crisis, and this woman was among those receiving their help.

Goldman said the dogs will all be up for adoption once they recover from their health issues.

Anyone interested in volunteering or adopting can call (740) 782-9712.

They can also be found on Facebook and Petfinder.

BCARL operates their emergency shelter at the former Sunset Motel in the Morristown area.