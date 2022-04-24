(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

It started as a terribly tragic week for students in Monroe County, after one student was killed and another was injured in a car accident.

Both 16-year-old girls were in their junior year at Swiss Hills Career Center. School officials said grief counselors were offering support to their classmates throughout the week. They also tell 7News that the student who passed away was a welding student. The other, who was injured, is a med tech student.

School officials say there are more plans for tributes in the days ahead.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid a visit to Wheeling this week. He spoke at the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch with Leaders about his time serving in the Trump Administration.

Pompeo recalled dealings with North Korea and trying to improve relations in the Middle East. Pompeo was also critical of President Biden’s handling of Ukraine. While in the area, he endorsed Congressman David McKinley in his primary election bid.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department made the largest drug seizure in department history. Sheriff Tom Howard says a traffic stop on two-mile hill led to the discovery of 428 pounds of marijuana, with a street value of $1.3 million dollars.

A Michigan man who was driving the vehicle was arrested and is now in the Northern Regional Jail. An investigation is ongoing.

Attention shoppers at the Highlands! West Virginia is moving forward with funding a second interchange to the area from I-70. Congressman David McKinley tells 7News funding is there because of the federal infrastructure bill. The Mountain State gets about 6 billion dollars, and a chunk of that will fund the interchange, making it easier to reach the popular shopping destination.

And finally some good news you’ll see only here on 7News. Bethlehem could be making Mountain State History if they elect 20-year-old Aaron Snider as mayor. At age 18 he was elected to the village council, which made him the youngest elected city official in the state.

Snider is running unopposed on the ballot, and from what we could gather, could become the youngest mayor in West Virginia. Primary elections are May 10th.

For the latest headlines all week long, be sure to stay with 7News.