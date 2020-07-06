More than 200 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 21 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m., on July 6, 2020, there have been 187,464 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,356 total cases and 95 deaths.

More than 200 (215) cases of the virus have been reported since Saturday.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

Cases per county confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (16/0), Berkeley (464/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (9/1), Cabell (150/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (70/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (64/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (25/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (76/0), Jackson (145/0), Jefferson (239/5), Kanawha (341/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (80/3), Marshall (43/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (50/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (267/14), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (72/16), Putnam (67/1), Raleigh (61/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (116/1), Wetzel (16/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (122/8), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of the county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Mason County in this report.