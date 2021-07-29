More than a dozen homes damaged by storm in Wintersville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The storm ripped through Wintersville, with fire crews saying more than a dozen homes were damaged. Residents reported seeing a rotational cloud near Bantam Ridge Road this evening, with part of at least one home destroyed.



Electricity was also affected, with parts of power lines on the ground in some areas. However, emergency services say no one was injured. Fire Chief Rob Herrington says several families will not be able to stay in their homes.

“A lot of the structures that are damaged are not uninhabitable, so people may stay in those, but there are I think about 5 or 6 that are heavily damaged and probably not inhabitable.” Rob Herrington, Wintersville Fire Chief

Chief Herrington also says a minor fire was started at a church from either a lightning strike or a voltage spike, but emergency crews were able to put it out quickly. Crews will be working on restoring power to customers through the morning.