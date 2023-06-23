SCRANTON, Pa. (WTRF) — Cedric Lodge, the former manager of the morgue at Harvard Medical School in Boston, and five other people were indicted June 14 in federal court for allegedly selling human body parts, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cedric Lodge, age 55, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, Katrina Maclean, age 44, of Salem, Massachusetts, Joshua Taylor, age 46, of West Lawn, Pennsylvania, Denise Lodge, age 63, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Mathew Lampi, age 52, of East Bethel, Minnesota, were indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods charges.

Additionally, Jeremy Pauley, age 41, of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, was charged by Criminal Information, and Candace Chapman Scott, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was previously indicted in the Eastern District of Arkansas.

United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam said that a “nationwide network” of individuals bought and sold human remains allegedly stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.

The indictment alleges that Cedric Lodge “stole organs and other parts of cadavers donated for medical research and education before their scheduled cremations,” sometimes transporting them to his home in New Hampshire where he reportedly collaborated with his wife, Denise Lodge, to sell the remains.

Cedric Lodge allegedly stole and sold body parts from 2018 to 2022, selling them to Maclean, Taylor and others. He allegedly made sales arrangements by cellular phone and through social media websites.

The indictment alleges that Cedric Lodge even allowed Maclean and Taylor to shop the morgue at Harvard Medical School to examine the cadavers and “choose what to purchase.”

Katrina Maclean is the owner of Kat’s Creepy Creations, a store in Peabody, Massachusetts, according to The Guardian. Prosecutors allege that Maclean “agreed to purchase two dissected faces for $600,” and in another case, allegedly shipped human skin to another defendant and “engaged his services to tan the skin to create leather,” according to The Guardian.

The Lodges sometimes allegedly shipped stolen remains to buyers out-of-state using the United States Postal Service.

Maclean and Taylor allegedly resold the stolen remains for profit, including to Pauley in Pennsylvania and Pauley, in turn, then allegedly purchased stolen remains from Candace Chapman Scott in Arkansas. Scott allegedly stole human remains from her employer, a mortuary and crematorium in Little Rock.

Scott allegedly stole parts from cadavers slated for cremation, many which were remains donated to a local medical school for scientific and educational purposes.

The indictment also alleges that Scott stole “the corpses of two stillborn babies who were supposed to be cremated and returned as cremains to their families.”

Scott allegedly shipped the remains to Pauley in Pennsylvania. Pauley allegedly resold the remains to other individuals including Lampi. Pauley and Lampi allegedly made multiple transactions totaling $100,000 in online payments.

Family members of the deceased are victims of these alleged crimes, and their loved ones had donated their remains in good faith to medical schools to further education and science, explained United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

“Some crimes defy understanding. The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human. It is particularly egregious that so many of the victims here volunteered to allow their remains to be used to educate medical professionals and advance the interests of science and healing. For them and their families to be taken advantage of in the name of profit is appalling. With these charges, we are seeking to secure some measure of justice for all these victims.” United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam

Harvard Medical School issued a statement calling Cedric Lodge’s alleged actions “morally reprehensible.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the East Pennsboro Township Police Department, and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean A. Camoni is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 15 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.