Morning fire in Benwood prompts arson investigation

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF)

There is an on-going arson investigation into an early morning fire that happened in Benwood.

According to Benwood Police Chief, Frank Longwell, the blaze broke out at 1444 High St. on Sunday morning around 8a.m.

Longwell told 7News that eye witnesses saw the home owner, 38-year-old John De Casper outside with a lighter and an aerosol can the morning of the fire, leading to the suspicion of arson.

According to Joseph Risden, Assistant Chief of the Benwood Fire Department, the fire which started in the downstairs of the home, ended up fully engulfing the house and spreading to the two homes surrounding it.

The two neighboring homes were saved but the fully engulfed house where the fire began was a total loss.

The fire marshal is still investigating the exact cause of the fire.