Morrisey, Brooke County team up for National Drug Takeback Day

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Mountain State is gearing up for a nationwide event this weekend.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will partner up with Brooke County for National Drug Takeback Day.

The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office, Moving Mountains Brooke County and a representative from Morrisey’s office will participate in collecting unneeded prescriptions.

This is just one of thousands of collections sites that will be set up around the country on Saturday.

Officials will be collecting unused drugs at the Brooke County Courthouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.