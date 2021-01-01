Mother, child die after house fire in Warren

It happened early Friday morning in the 2800 block of Woodland Street

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother and her child have died in a house fire in Warren.

Two others — the father and another child — were transported to the hospital, but they have since been released.

The fire started early this morning, just after 3 a.m., near the 2800 block of Woodland Street.

According to dispatch reports, the fire appeared to have started in the garage or area in the back of the house. The sound of explosions was reportedly heard.

The house is ruled a total loss.

The state fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire since a fatality was involved.

WKBN is working to get more details. Check back here for updates on this developing story.