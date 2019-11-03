Mother overdoses on heroin with children in vehicle

DeLAND, Fla. (CNN/WTRF) – Tiffany Smith, unconscious when first responders found her in a mini van, was a bit with detectives after being revived with Narcan.

I honestly took a little bit of heroin cause my back was hurting. Tiffany Smith, driver

Detectives say Smith told them she was driving with her children, 12, 7 and 1, to her sisters in South Carolina and that before getting on the road, her back was hurting and stopped at a house on Deltona Blvd. to get some heroin for the pain.

But a short while later, Smith was incapacitated. She pulled over and passed out, unresponsive.

My mom won’t wake up and we’re on I-4 in the car. Smith’s 12-year-old daughter

Although very frightened in the moment, her daughter took charge and made the 911 call, doing her best to explain where the van was.

We’re in the grass and we’re close to a ditch cause my mom was hitting her gas and I put it in N [neutral] cause I don’t know how to put it in park. Smith’s 12-year-old daughter

Fortunately, rescuers were able to locate the vehicle, all but the mother okay.