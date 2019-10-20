Motorists becoming wary of increased number of accidents amid road projects

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Accidents are no stranger to those who travel in the Ohio Valley, and now with the I-70 bridgework beginning, drivers fear it will only get worse.

Currently, there are over 24,000 projects in the Mountain State, according to West Virginia Division of Transportation.

There are seven bridge projects in Ohio County alone.

It’s accident after accident and traffic jam after traffic jam here in the Ohio Valley lately, and locals are more concerned than ever.

They’re working on every road in the county, I believe. It’s been kind of hectic coming up just to go to Cabela’s or Walmart. It’s been pretty bad. Harry Holman, a Wheeling resident

As the Bridge Projects begins to kick off, traffic seems to be continually stopped to and from the highlands, causing locals to find other routes just to get to work on time.

Now, after work, I have to re-route myself. I have to go to 88 north through Oglebay, down Dement and down Dixon on the way home. Jan Mosca, a Wheeling resident

Although the bridge project is much needed, Wheeling residents say it’s becoming too much of an inconvenience.

If I have appointments or if I have to get somewhere or pick someone up, it is inconvenient. The traffic’s terrible. Jan Mosca, a Wheeling resident

With accidents occurring almost daily, drivers are looking to officials to help combat them.

Cars aren’t paying much attention to the speed limit anymore. Why? I don’t know. But that’s been a problem too. Harry Holman, a Wheeling resident

Wheeling Police officials say the key anytime your travelling is to keep your eyes on road, don’t be distracted, obey the speed limit, keep a safe distance and slow down anytime there is heavy traffic to reduce accidents.