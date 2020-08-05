Moundsville City Council renews Fire Department Contract

The City Council for Moundsville renewed the contract for the Moundsville Fire Department tonight during the city council session.



The Fire departments contract was renewed for another four years and although it is largely the same some minor changes and additions were included in this contract.

It is important for the residents of Moundsville to have a volunteer fire department to keep them safe.



City Manager Rick Healy expands a little bit on the contract.

(I’ve met with our fire department staff. Chief Brandon, Assistant Chief Gimbal along with the mayor and our attorney and we discussed some of the things that we felt mayber were important to get added into the contract this time around.) Rick Healy, City Manager

The city of Moundsville appreciates all the volunteer fire fighters who support the community and hopes for the fire department to continue for many years to come.