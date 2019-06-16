Moundsville community to honor teen with motorcycle poker run

The loved ones of Brandon Holmes will be hosting a motorcycle poker run at the Moundsville River Front on Saturday, July 6 in his honor.

Kickstands go up at noon and the last bike will be in around 5:45 p.m.

Single tickets are $15 and couples are $25 with sign-ups taking place 10 a.m. to noon.

Photo: Diana Monroe

The event is open to the public and a dinner will be held after the run.

Holmes, 17, tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident on November 17, 2017.

He was a student at Cameron and John Marshall High School with plans to attend the University of Northwestern Ohio for diesel mechanics.

For more information on Brandon Holmes Memorial Run, please contact Diana Monroe at 304-312-5959.