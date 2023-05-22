MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Another local school has earned the honor of being a role model for other West Virginia schools and educators.

Moundsville Middle School is now the second school in the Ohio Valley named as a 2022-2023 Tier 1 Model School for the West Virginia’s Positive, Behavioral Interventions and Support (PBIS) program.

The program encourages positive feedback systems for challenging behavior.

Overseen by Marshall University’s Autism Training Center and the West Virginia Department of Education, the PBIS leadership team visited Moundsville Middle and say the school exceeded expectations.

Staff consistently make decisions that both support and meet the needs of their students.

Moundsville Middle’s understanding of building positive behavior is done by teaching what it means to “Be Respectful, Be Responsible, and Be Safe” each day.

“We’re really excited to have this open us up to any other school in the state to where they can come in and see what the great things that we’re doing here at Moundsville Middle School and a kind of a spotlight for the community. And we’re happy about that. And show everybody the hard work that staff is doing here to help our kids be successful.” Robert Chavanak | Principle, Moundsville Middle

Chavanak says students are rewarded for their good behavior, grades and attendance each month.

Fun events like kickball games, a prize closet, student shout outs and gift cards are among the “mini celebrations” students earn for exhibiting respectful, responsible and safe behavior.

Being named a “WV Tier 1 Model School” means that Moundsville Middle can now allow West Virginia educators to visit their school to teach them what problem-solving framework has helped promote good behaviors and positive outcomes.