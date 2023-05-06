MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — The Moundsville Police Department has been receiving a lot of calls regarding a suspicious male, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The man is said to be wearing a white shirt, dark pants and carrying a black satchel. He may be traveling in a white sedan.

The male is alleged to be placing envelopes containing a thumb drive that state residents can access a $50 gift card off of the device.

If you have received an envelope like this, police urge, DO NOT plug it into any electronic device.

If you see a person matching this description, please contact the Moundsville Police Department at 304-845-1611.