MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The City of Moundsville will have some new faces patrolling its streets and working to keep the community safe.

The number of Moundsville Police Officers increased by a few today as some new faces were sworn into the Department.

The Department welcomed two new officers and swore in another who was promoted to the rank of Corporal.

Peter Barton and Anthony White were the two new officers who will now begin their careers as Moundsville Police Officers. Payton Geary was officially sworn in as a Corporal of the Department after having previous years of experience working in law enforcement in the state.

Chief Thomas Mitchell says the new additions are something that helps the department keep its numbers where they should be and provide more for its citizens.

”We’re trying to catch up to where we should be, where only one officer short currently, we have been as many as four or five officers short at different times. So, we’re almost up to full staffing, which is good for us, allows us to do more things and just takes a little pressure off everybody.” Chief Thomas Mitchell – Moundsville Police Department

The Chief says his hope is that their current numbers will remain the same until they have more testing.

The Department will have testing for new officers again on January 18 and hopes to be fully staffed once that is completed.