MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – The Sleep Inn & Suites of Moundsville was honored in a ceremony on Wednesday in Las Vegas after winning a prestigious Ring of Honor Award from Choice Hotels International, Inc., franchisor of the Sleep Inn brand, according to a press release.

The Ring of Honor Award designation only goes to the top 1 percent of hotels within the brand, which represents a tremendous distinction and point of pride for West Virginia and the Ohio Valley. As one of the top tier properties, Moundsville’s Sleep Inn demonstrated exceptional focus on guest satisfaction and dedication to superior service to win the award. Award criteria are evaluated by Choice Hotels through its official property ranking reports.

“My staff and I are very proud to win this award, a product of much hard work, dedication and our personal touch,” said Moundsville Sleep Inn General Manager Joni Grubler. “We try to make all our guests feel like this is their home away from home.”

“I hope folks in West Virginia and, especially, in the Ohio Valley appreciate what an amazing honor this is for our hotel,” said hotel majority owner Constantine “Dean” Pappas of Deppari WV Hotel, Inc. “The pride Joni and her staff takes every single day with every single guest and room is something very special. This award reflects their hard work.”

“As a leading hotel franchisor, we count on our owners to make sure each guest feels welcome, wanted and respected,” said Tim Tobin, vice president, franchisee onboarding and learning, Choice Hotels. “Award winning hotels like the Moundsville Sleep Inn have demonstrated their commitment to delivering on this brand promise and more. We are proud to honor their accomplishments as an example for others to follow.”

The Sleep Inn, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary in June, participates in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program.

For more on the Moundsville Sleep Inn, located at 8 Walmart Dr., visit: https://www.choicehotels.com/west-virginia/moundsville/sleep-inn-hotels/wv123