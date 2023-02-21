Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – The city of Moundsville has taken another step toward giving pay raises to city employees.

At tonight’s meeting, council passed a resolution to offer city employees a 5% pay raise across the board. Keep in mind, this is not yet final. Council is looking to increase that amount to 6%, but they need more time to look over the numbers to see if that increase will be feasible.

The reason behind the push for a pay raises centers on employee retention and recruitment to the area, particularly in law enforcement.

Officials are also looking into conducting a salary study to see which jobs are more underpaid compared to others.

