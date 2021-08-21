https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Moundsville thanks residents with annual Community Day

MOUNDSVILLE W.V.a (WTRF) – The City of Moundsville showed appreciation for its residents by having its annual Community Day at Riverfront Park on Saturday.

They offered free food and activities to pay back those who live in the area for their dedication to the city.

At the park, the fire department ran safety awareness obstacles to teach children what to do in case of a fire. They also had other activities such as painting, balloon making, and music.

City Manager Rick Healy said watching everyone come out and enjoy one another’s company is why the city continues to put this event on.

It was started a number of years ago by city council as a way to give back to the residents who count on us and depend on us all year. We would like to give back to this on this day. You like to see the kids have a good time. You walk around and see them wearing their plastic firefighter helmet on and eating ice cream. It’s just a great event.

Rick Healy, Moundsville City Manager

Healy added they could not continue to have this even without the help of sponsors.

