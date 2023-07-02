MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Fourth of July is just a few short days away, and many people have been celebrating the holiday all weekend.

The Mt. Olivet Lions Club wanted to celebrate Independence Day by commemorating heroes in our lives. They hosted a “Flags for Heroes” ceremony Sunday to show how one person can make a difference in the lives of many.

Every year, Americans across the country take time away from work and other activities to celebrate the day we officially became a nation.

Together with friends and family, we are able to really take in what it means to be free, which did not come without a cost.

That is why the Mt. Olivet Lions Club hosted a ceremony where people could recognize veterans and other special people in their lives.

“We just need to remember who has served us and not just the veterans, but we do have personal heroes in our lives and people who’ve done so much for us through our lives. And that’s it’s just important that we recognize these people and show our support.” Connie Wright | President of Mt. Olivet Lions Club

To start out the ceremony, The Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard presented the Thirteen Folds of the American Flag and explained what each fold means followed by the performance of taps.

Then the ceremony speaker Marshall County Magistrate, Zachary Allman, was introduced.

He started out his speech with what it means to be a hero.

“A key ingredient to being a hero for me is some type of sacrifice. Selfless service.” Zachary Allman | Ceremony Speaker, Marshall County Magistrate

Allman went on to say anyone in our community and family can be a hero.

“I think that’s the beauty of this ceremony is what’s been different from just the veterans’ services, is it people are able to identify that person in their life that had an impact on them. And a big proponent of that ripple effect that if we do something heroic in our lives and the person who’s on the receiving end of that will change their life forever.” Zachary Allman | Ceremony Speaker, Marshall County Magistrate

After Allmans’ speech, musical salutes paid tribute to veterans and special heroes as their names were read aloud.

Lion Brother David Hall gave the benediction and the ceremony concluded with the song “God Bless America”.

From everyone here at WTRF, we hope you and your family have a fun and safe Fourth of July.

President of Mt. Olivet Lions Club, Connie Wright, says they are always looking for members.

If you’re interested in joining, you can find out how by visiting their website.