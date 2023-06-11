WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –A multi-structure fire destroys two garages that occurred in the Elm Grove area of Wheeling on Sunday afternoon.

The Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department confirms they received a call at approximately 2:05 p.m. June, 11 stating there was a garage on fire on Peters Run Road.

Officials told 7News that when they arrived on scene, a garage housing an old pickup truck along with the neighbor’s garage were on fire. The garage housing the pickup truck was fully engulfed.

The truck was not a main source of transportation for the owner, but an older vehicle in the process of being restored. One of the garages and the pickup truck has been declared a total loss.

The fire was contained to the garages and took about 20 minutes to put out. Homeowners are able to stay in their main residences at this time.

There were no injuries reported from this incident.

Officials do not know the cause of the fire at this time but say an investigator will arrive to do an investigation.

A house directly behind both garages got some heat damage on the siding from the fire, but officials say the home is still safe to reside in.

This is a developing story, so stay with 7News for updates.