(WTRF)- This chronic autoimmune disease impacts millions of people worldwide and currently there is no cure.

Experts say in West Virginia alone, there are more than 3,000 people living with Multiple Sclerosis also known as MS.

Neurologist, Dr. Melanie Ward says, the immune system gets confused and instead of targeting things like viruses and bacteria, it attacks your normal body.

She says the symptoms vary.

For some people with MS, it doesn’t cause any impairment in their day-to-day life, but others need 24-hour assistance and care.

What gets attacked with something called myelin, which kind of blinds the nerve cells in your brain and spinal cord, and it helps signals from those areas get conducted out to the rest of your body to tell your muscles to move and your nerves to work and things like that. So, it’s a little bit like insulation on electrical wire, just kind of helping everything to run efficiently. When the myelin gets damaged, those signals can’t get conducted quite as well and that can cause things like numbness, weakness, vision changes, lots of other neurologic symptoms. Dr. Melanie Ward, Neurologist, WVU Medicine Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute

She says over the last decade they’ve added many treatment options to their practice.

Dr. Ward says we dedicate March as MS Awareness Month because by bringing attention to this condition and fundraising, it gets us one step closer to funding a cure.

She said for those diagnosed or impacted by MS, there is hope, keep fighting.