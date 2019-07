BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Two structure fires at 4043 Frankin Avenue in Belliare have been contained.

According to officials, both houses were abandoned and no injures have been reported.





Brookside, Martins Ferry and Belliare Volunteer Fire Departments are on the scene, as well as Bellaire and Shadyside Police Departments.

Details about how the fire started have not been reported at this time.

