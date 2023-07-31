WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – It’s a shocking case with graphic details.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Sept. 17, 2021, Anorah Schostag was brutally murdered in her own home, leaving the small, quiet Mozart area of Wheeling, West Virginia in disbelief.

The murder trial of William Ross Carmen began Monday afternoon in Ohio County with jury selection and opening arguments. William Carmen is charged with first degree murder, robbery, burglary and gross child neglect.

HAPPENING NOW: The trial for William Carmen begins this afternoon. Carmen allegedly killed Anorah Schostag in her home on Sept. 17, 2021. He is being charged with first-degree murder, robbery, burglary and gross neglect of a child. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/ahG80dwKxH — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) July 31, 2023

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Shawn Turak, says if he is convicted, the state recommends William Carmen be sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

The prosecutor and Martin Sheehan, William Carmen’s defense attorney, both gave nearly 25-minute-long opening arguments briefly describing the kind of evidence they would be presenting.

The case is being heard by Judge David. E Sims.

Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Shawn Turak

Defense Attorney Martin Sheehan

Judge David E. Sims

During that time, the prosecutor described very disturbing, gruesome details relating to Schostag’s cause of death and the hours that led up to her death.

Hours before she died, the Prosecutor claims Schostag made several phone calls to a close friend describing how she’d been beaten and tortured. One at 11 a.m. and another around 1:30 p.m. – just a half hour before she was murdered.

Despite Schostag’s claims of being beaten and tortured, the police were never called.

Turak shared Schostag was a doctor and a mother with a dark secret.

She struggled with drug addiction and that is why the police were never called.

“There were drugs in her home. Methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana. And I don’t tell you this to tarnish her reputation. And I don’t tell you this to smear her name. I tell you this because it’s a fact. That’s what the defendant wanted. That is also a fact. That is why he came there. To rob her.” Shawn Turak | Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

Medical Chief Examiner for West Virginia, Dr. Allen Mock, testified a month ago and the prosecutor says that testimony was videotaped and will be played during trial.

“He will testify regarding the autopsy of Anorah Schostag and what you will learn is that there were 31, 31 external injuries to Anorah Schostag’s body. Injuries in the forms of stab wounds, incision wounds, lacerations, abrasions and bruising.” Shawn Turak | Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

According to Turak, the medical examiner also revealed Schostag suffered internal injuries including 13 broken ribs, six on one side and seven on the other. She also claims Mock will testify to finding 500 milliliters of hemorrhaged blood in her thoracic cavity.

“He [Dr. Mock} will testify the manner of death was homicide. The cause of death? Multiple, multiple, sharp and blunt force injuries. Two wounds in particular Dr. Mock will testify to were fatal. A stab wound to Anorah Schostag’s back that was so deep, it punctured her lung. And an incision, one slicing incision wound, that stretched from one ear to the other, nearly decapitating Anorah Schostag.” Shawn Turak | Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

Despite the violent and shocking manner of Schostag’s murder, the defense claims the state is not considering every possibility.

The defense reiterated all of the adults involved in this case, Schostag, William and Amanda Carmen (William’s now ex-wife) all struggled with drug addiction.

Sheehan claims Amanda invited William to Schostag’s house, where at some point, “people got high.”

The defense says the state has pieced together a “convincing” case; but does not believe they have it right. Sheehan alleges that Amanda set William up.

Sheehan claims Amanda was staying with Anorah and invited William over the day of the murder.

When William arrived at Schostag’s home, he came with a pistol he had just stolen on Tuesday of that week. The defense claims that William did not bring the gun to threaten anyone, but to “turn the gun” knowing stolen weapons are worth “a lot of money on the streets.”

Schostag was not murdered for another few hours after William entered the home.

After police were alerted by Amanda that her friend had been attacked, they entered the home to find Schostag dead, and were led on a chase by William.

Wheeling PD arrested William and took him to the hospital for a “deep wound” on his hand.

“Does William tell you he cut himself? No. He tells you that Amanda stabbed him because he pushed Anorah out of the way and when she came down, she stabbed him in the hand. Wow. He pushes Anorah out of the way, and this is what happens.” Martin Sheehan | Defense Attorney

While at the hospital, detectives recovered clothing from William consisting of a pair of socks, jeans and a blue shirt all covered with Schostag’s blood.

Sheehan explains the reason William’s socks were covered in Schostag’s blood is because he entered the office room where Schostag was found after she had already been murdered.

“Does that mean he was there the moment she was killed? No. That piece of evidence doesn’t prove that. It puts him in the room after that time, after she is already dead before police arrive.” Martin Sheehan | Defense Attorney

Sheehan says there are reasonable doubts surrounding the prosecutor’s case stating William committed the murder.

“He’s arrested right there. Now, what was he stealing? Cause he is charged with robbery. What was the goal? Well, William leaves the house with nothing. He’s not stealing anything. Amanda leaves with Anorah’s car, Anorah’s child and she’s packed some stuff in the car.” Martin Sheehan | Defense Attorney

The defense says the prosecutions absence of evidence is the reason they are asking the jury to find William Carmen not guilty.

The prosecution says three forensic experts from the West Virginia State Police crime lab will testify. David Miller examined the evidence, and the prosecution says he found biological materials.

The prosecution says Brian Clements then took Miller’s scientific evidence and conducted DNA testing. Turak says Stephen C. King will testify on the fingerprints he found on the evidence.

“All of the testing of the evidence collected will show you that William Carmen was all over the crime scene.” Shawn Turak | Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

The prosecution says William’s DNA was found on the doorframe around the office where Schostag was murdered and in the downstairs hallway.

Turak also shared William’s DNA was found on a shirt collected from a bag of evidence containing murder weapons, which also contained his DNA, along with his socks that were recovered at the hospital that were covered in Schostag’s blood.

The trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday.

This is a developing story so be sure to stay with 7News for any updates.