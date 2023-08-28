OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is returning to Oglebay Park this weekend. The fan-favorite Music Under the Stars concert is paying tribute to the iconic 007.

The performance “Shaken, Not Stirred: The Music of James Bond” will highlight the best music of the series from Sean Connery through Daniel Craig.

The concert is completely free to the public this Sunday at 7:30 at the Anne Kuchinka Amphitheatre at Oglebay.

Guest artists Jeans ‘n Classics will be joining the WSO, who were featured in last year’s performance of The Beatles’ Abbey Road album.

“So the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra performance Under the Stars on Labor Day Weekend is really the end cap and exclamation point to an amazing summer of music.” BOB PECKENPAUGH, President and CEO of the Wheeling Park Commission

“This is a great way to start the concert series. It’s a free concert that beings our 2023-24 season that we’ve called Music At Play, and James Bond knows how to play as well as be serious.” JOHN DEVLIN, Music Director and Conductor of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

Once again, the event is free to the public thanks to sponsorships by The Elizabeth Stifel Kline Foundation, Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal, Oglebay and the Musicians Performance Trust Fund.

Devlin encourages everyone to subscribe to the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra. You can subscribe by vising their website.