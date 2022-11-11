WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – OVMC may have closed a few years ago, but the building itself is still proving useful.



Local musician Corey Vance used the shuttered facility to film a music video for his song “Medicine.” All of the actors in the video are from the Ohio Valley, with some even working in the medical field.



Corey is battling a rare disease known as Von Hipple Lindau (VHL), which causes both cancerous and non-cancerous tumors to grow throughout the body. Vance used OVMC to showcase the building’s impact on the local community.

“It was awesome, just the abandon-ness of it, and super creepy in there, but definitely just took complete advantage of this location and wanted to bring it to life. I know that OVMC is super important to people around this area in general. So hopefully we made them proud with what we did over there.” Corey Vance, Musician

You can check out Corey’s music on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, Amazon and YouTube.