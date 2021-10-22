‘My heart is broken’: Alec Baldwin breaks silence on fatal on-set prop gun shooting

Hamptons International Film Festival Chairman, Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films’ ‘The First Wave’ at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in New York. (Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic)

Actor Alec Baldwin released his first statement following an on-set incident in New Mexico in which, according to officials, he discharged a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

The shooting unfolded Thursday on the set of “Rust,” which was being filmed in New Mexico. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin tweeted Friday morning. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Previously, a spokesperson for the actor described the incident as an accident involving a prop gun with blanks misfiring. What type of projectile was discharged, and how, is still under investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s also unclear how many rounds were fired and if Baldwin was performing at the time.

In addition to starring in “Rust,” he’s also listed as a producer, according to his IMDb page.

Check back for updates on this developing story.