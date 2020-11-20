Nailers prepare for 2020-2021 season

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- It’s soon hockey season again here in Wheeling. The ice was laid down at WesBanco Area earlier this week as the team prepares for the 2020-2021 E-C-H-L season. Earlier this week, the six teams that make up the north division of the E-C-H-L announced that they will not be playing games this season. However, the south division, mountain division, and central division in which the Nailers play are still progressing. As for fans in the stands, the Nailers are still working out the details.

“Hopefully we’ll have some information on fans. I know that everybody has been asking about that and believe me we’re just as excited and anticipating it as much as everybody else is so once we get those directions and are able to have some information to give, believe me we will be jumping right out there to tell everybody what’s going on,” said DJ Abisalih, the radio broadcaster for Wheeling Nailers.

Nailers plan to open their season on December 12th at home against the Indy Fuel. Stick with 7 News for updates.