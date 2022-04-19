Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Nailers hadn’t practiced this long in the season for six years. It clinched a playoff berth last week after a victory over Kalamazoo.

“I think we got there because we had every guy step up. We had a lot of guys who were up; who were down. Guys have had to step up in terms of play and playing big roles whether it be Jared Cockrell who had to play first for a stretch and Felix Pare and Cam Hausinger. These guys had to play big minutes and I think that’s a huge part of why we are where we are,” Head Coach Derek Army said.

The team certainly didn’t get an easy draw. Its opponent is the defending champion Fort Wayne Komets who beat Wheeling in the last 2 games of the regular season.

“It’s just about getting ready for a hard series. They’re a team that won a championship last year so they’re battle-tested. So, for us, it’s about going into a hard building to play keep it simple. I think we need to do a better job of limiting their time in our D-Zone and do a better job of just getting in the net,” Army said.

It’s business as usual for goaltender L.P. Guindon who used to play for the Komets.

“…You know, a sense of I owe them anything or they owe me anything. At the end of the day, I just need to save the next puck,” Guindon said.