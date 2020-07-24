Name identified in Roberts Ridge fatality

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- Police are still investigating a crash that occurred on Roberts Ridge in Moundsville.

A water truck that was driven by Ira Hutchinson of Charlotte, NC – 62-years-old, collided with a pick up truck.

Police say Hutchinson was dead on the scene.

Officials say the truck was driving too fast for road conditions, overturned, came to a stop and made contact with a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the pick up truck was uninjured.

The water truck leased by L&T Trucking out of Langsville, Ohio.