Name identified in Roberts Ridge fatality

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- Police are still investigating a crash that occurred on Roberts Ridge in Moundsville.

A water truck that was driven by Ira Hutchinson of Charlotte, NC – 62-years-old, collided with a pick up truck.

Police say Hutchinson was dead on the scene.

Officials say the truck was driving too fast for road conditions, overturned, came to a stop and made contact with a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the pick up truck was uninjured.

The water truck leased by L&T Trucking out of Langsville, Ohio.

 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter