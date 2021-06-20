Name released in Yorkville motorcycle death

Countdown to the 4th of July

Countdown to the 4th of July

YORKVILLE, OH (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Wheeling man died Saturday evening from a motorcycle accident.

RELATED STORY: BREAKING – Motorcyclist dies following crash in Yorkville

Justin Krenzelak, 27, of Wheeling was driving a Honda CRF250 motorcycle on Sinclair Ave in Yorkville. OSHP says Krenzelak failed to yield at a stop sign, traveled into the intersection of Public Rd., where he struck a 2011 Ford Edge.

Krenzelak was transported to Wheeling Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle, Robert Yoho of Dillonvale, was uninjured.

The accident occurred at approximately 8 PM.

Krenzelak was the only occupant on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under OSHP’s investigation.