NAMI Greater Wheeling cuts ribbon on new location

NAMI Greater Wheeling celebrated the recent opening of their new location with a ribbon cutting earlier today. NAMI, which stands for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is now located at 10-35 Chapline Street.

They are a mental health outreach, education, advocacy and support program. Officials say the new location is ideal for many of their support and community outreach programs.

At this location, not only do we have our administrative offices, we have our drop in center. So any person that is living with a mental condition can drop in. We are open from 10 to 3 Monday through Friday. We do groups, we provide lunch. We do a lot of other activities. And it’s more centrally located so it’s easier for our clients to get to.” ) Julie Gomez. Exec. Dir. NAMI Greater Wheeling

For any questions about their programs or services you can to to www-dot-NAMIWheeling.org. Or call 304-905-0635.