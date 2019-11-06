NASA: Human activities are drying out the amazon

The Amazon rainforest is drying out because of human activities, and it could increase the risk of fires.

That’s a warning from NASA, which has been analyzing the atmosphere above the Amazon over the past 20 years.

The lead author of the study said greenhouse gas levels are responsible for about half of the increased dryness.

The rest is due to human activities like burning forests to clear land for agriculture and grazing.

Nasa said if the trend continues, the forest may no longer be able to sustain itself… And trees and species may begin to die off.

The Amazon is earth’s largest rainforest.

It’s a delicate system that has been nicknamed “the lungs of the world.”