NASA shares photo of sun looking like flaming jack-o’-lantern

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (CNN) – NASA is getting into the Halloween spirit.

The space agency shared a Facebook photo of the sun looking like a flaming jack-o’-lantern.

It captured the spooky image on October 8, 2014.

This occurred when active regions of the sun burned more brightly than others.

