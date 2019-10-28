WASHINGTON (CNN) – NASA is getting into the Halloween spirit.
The space agency shared a Facebook photo of the sun looking like a flaming jack-o’-lantern.
It captured the spooky image on October 8, 2014.
This occurred when active regions of the sun burned more brightly than others.
- Fatal crash reported on I-70 in Belmont County
- NASA shares photo of sun looking like flaming jack-o’-lantern
- Sinkhole opens, swallows part of Pittsburgh city bus during rush hour
- 400 WV school buses among those affected by upcoming recall
- Kind strangers save the day after no one shows up for 3-year-old’s birthday party, mom says