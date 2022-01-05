NASCAR and LBTQ+ organization announce partnership to promote “change and progress.”

(WTRF) — Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce announced today that they have entered into a partnership with NASCAR.

Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that NASCAR will become the organization’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion partner for the 2022 term. This is the first time NASCAR has partnered with an LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

NASCAR officials said the partnership “funds and supports all of its training and programming in diversity, equity and inclusion.”

“NASCAR has a rich history in our region and continues to be one of the most popular sports in the nation,” said Tiffany Keaton, the vice chair of the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce. “The intentionality of their partnership will allow the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber to leverage relationships and increase our work in the area of diversity, equity and inclusion. The distinct brand that NASCAR brings to the chamber validates their commitment to equality and non-discrimination both on and off the track. It is an honor to name the league our ‘DE&I Partner’ for 2022, and I look forward to developing this amazing relationship.”

The partnership will seek “change and progress” by promoting diversity, equity and inclusion training and education programming at NASCAR and the communities where it does business.

“NASCAR is excited to partner with the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s vice president of diversity and inclusion. “With NASCAR offices and much of our industry based in the Carolinas, we look forward to working with CLGBTCC in support of its mission to foster equity, inclusion and economic prosperity for the LGBTQ community.”