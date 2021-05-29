Nashville hat shop selling “Star of David” patches, comparing vaccinations to the Holocaust

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WTRF) — One Nashville hat shop is offering a highly controversial item for sale, a patch with the Star of David that resembles patches the Nazis forced Jews to wear in the Holocaust.

The patch reads, “Not vaccinated.”

Our affiliate WKRN in Nashville reports that the hatWRKS hat shop selling the patch is on 8th Avenue South and that the owner is pictured wearing the patch in the post.

The owner is seen smiling and the post reads that the patches “turned out great…with a strong adhesive back.”

The shop is selling the badges for $5 each and posted that they will soon offer “trucker caps.”

The hatWRKS patch is very similar to the Star of David patch Nazis used to identify Jews during the Holocaust.

WKRN reports that “The (original Instagram) post was later deleted from the account after several people commented saying it was offensive. The shop then posted again questioning why people were outraged by the earlier post, but not with the “tyranny the world is experiencing” today.

There was another post after that making statements regarding how people must “show their papers” in order to return to school, keep a job or enter a private business. It also mentioned fighting back to not relive history,” WKRN noted.

Protestors were seen at the hatWRKS shop on Saturday according to WKRN.

From their social media posts, major brands in the hat business such as Stetson and Akubra appear to be distancing themselves from the Nashville store.