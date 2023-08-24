OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Between the COVID pandemic and the rise of streaming services, movie theaters have been hit hard over the past few years. But this weekend there will be a deal for cinemagoers that’s too good to miss.

Get your popcorn, Milk Duds and massive fountain drinks ready, because this Sunday is the 2nd annual National Cinema Day.

We’ve all experienced some sticker shock at the ticket window with how expensive movie theaters have become. But for this one day only, all movies, all showtimes, all formats will cost you only $4.

Still need to see Barbie? Four bucks. Oppenheimer? Four bucks. Barbenheimer? Eight bucks.

It’s a great way to enjoy time with your family and not break the bank.

“Last year was our inaugural year. It was a huge thank you for audiences returning to the cinemas. You know, going to the movies is just the great American pastime, and you know we saw 8.1 million moviegoers across the country come to the theater in a single day. And so this year we thought we need to come back and do it bigger and better than ever.” BRYAN BRAUNLICH, Executive Director of The Cinema Foundation

You can visit NationalCinemaDay.org to see participating locations. Here locally, both the Marquee Cinemas at the Highlands and the AMC in St. Clairsville are getting in on the action.

Now what do I plan on seeing this Sunday? Probably Jurassic Park. Why is Jurassic Park back in theaters, you ask? Because life finds a way.