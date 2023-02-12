ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – February 5-12 was National Court Reporters Week.

Court reporting entails using stenographic machines to take down a verbatim record of everything that is said in the courtroom, from testimony proceedings, depositions, and before trials.

This week recognizes the hard work that goes into this position

There is a shortage of court reporters, especially in the Ohio Valley and Kristi Lipscomb who has been in the profession for over 30 years says that it’s a tough but necessary profession.

”Court reporters are very much needed. Our job is to protect the record. We’re the keepers of the record, whether it be in a courtroom, a deposition room, in the legislature… They take down everything that is said word for word – who’s saying it. You have to be able to read it back in a moment’s notice accurately, and you need to be able to prepare a written booklet called a transcript upon request and it has to be accurate. Courts above us, people later in history will look at that like ‘What happened? What was said?’ and we will have it.” Kristi Lipscomb – Court Reporter, Belmont Co. Common Pleas Court

She says that the two-year training is intense and requires commitment, but there are now online programs through Ohio Court Reporter’s Association and the National Court Reporter’s Associations to get a feel for the job.

There are several branches to go into once you reach a certain speed of words per minute, and Kristi says that court reporting could be a great path for someone right out of high school or looking for a fulfilling career change.