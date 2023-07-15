MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Vehicles are found in bodies of water all the time, but not always in the best conditions.

On July 14 and 15, the national group known as Chaos Divers, were in Moundsville searching for a car a group of fishermen reported finding in the Ohio River during a tournament a few weeks ago.

They found the initial car they were looking for, but it was missing its roof and could not be removed from the water.

Following protocol, the divers searched adjacent launching areas of the river with their high-definition sonar.

From there, they identified another vehicle, which appeared to be in decent condition considering it had been in the river for a while.

HAPPENING NOW: Chaos Divers helped Moundsville Police recover a truck that was reported stolen out of the Ohio River this morning. More details tonight on @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/nwRhQ9e1Zb — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) July 15, 2023

“They [Chaos Divers] found a couple of old boats on the bottom of the river, and they also found a pickup truck. So, they dove down to the pickup truck and got enough information off of it that we believe that is a vehicle that was reported stolen approximately four years ago.” Tom Mitchell | Chief of Police, Moundsville

Bill‘s Towing helped retrieve the vehicle, which has been identified as a Black FORD F-150.

Chaos Divers say the truck was about 18 feet below the surface.

The truck is full of mud and silt from the river and detectives with Moundsville PD will do further investigation.

This is a developing story so stay with 7News for updates.