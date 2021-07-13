Vet Voices

National Fry Day 2021: Where you can find the deals on french fries

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tuesday, July 13, is National French Fries Day. There are several restaurants offering deals to help you celebrate.

National Fry Day 2021:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter