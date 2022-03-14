BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- The topic for Monday’s math lesson is extra sweet.

March 14 is National Pi Day.

Well, what is Pi?

When you divide any circle’s circumference by its diameter, the answer is always the mathematical constant 3.14.

To commemorate the special day, many schools discuss the significance of the number, eat pie, and even throw pie.

The owner of Tina’s Sweet Celebrations in Martins Ferry said eating pie is the best way to celebrate.

Tina Koller of Tina’s Sweet Celebrations

We have Oreo pies, peanut butter pies, strawberry, homemade strawberry pies. We have several different types. We had some people in this morning getting them for school actually yes, couple of the teachers so. I think Apple pie is like a universal favorite and I think that everybody likes it. Tina Koller, Tina’s Sweet Celebrations

Although the delicious treat doesn’t have any significance to the day, it is a fun way to remember the mathematical symbol.