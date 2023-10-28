OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Various law enforcement officers and other volunteers had several locations set up today to help people safely dispose of their old or expired prescription drugs.

The DEA National Prescription Take Back Day was held today at several locations throughout Ohio, Marshall, and Wetzel County.

Volunteers and local law enforcement collected any tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs that are no longer used.

At last April’s Takeback Day, the Northern Panhandle collected 964 pounds of prescription drugs, keeping dangerous medications out of homes.

Chief Deputy of the Ohio County Sherriff’s Office said that it is a simple way to keep households and residents safe.

“Some people have a very bad medical condition, so they collect very, very potent medications and they feel uncomfortable having it in their houses. So, it’s easy way for us to safely dispose of them, get them off the street and out everybody else as possibles hands. DEA is going to work with us and they’ll be picking up all the pills once we collect everything.” Chief Deputy John Schultz | Ohio County Sherriff’s Office

The collection ran from 10-2 today and those who dropped off any prescription received a goody bag at some locations.