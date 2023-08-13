BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather service has a Preliminary Storm Survey scheduled for August 13 for the area near St. Clairsville in Belmont County, Ohio as well as areas in Washington to Fayette Counties is Pennsylvania.

The NWS office in Pittsburgh announced in a Facebook post that it will conduct the storm survey before evaluating reported damage. The survey is in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area on August 12.

A final assessment including results of the survey are expected to be completed and announced to the public by the evening of August 13.

The storm survey information will be available on the NWS website.