CLEVELAND (WJW)– A nationwide program outage caused trouble Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations Thursday morning.

The Ohio BMV said the AAMVA outage impacted driver’s license, ID and commercial license transactions. AAMVA stands for American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.

The systems were back operating as of 11:15 a.m.

This comes as the COVID-19 extension for renewing driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations is set to expire on July 1.