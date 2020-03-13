NCAA cancels all remaining winter and spring championships, including March Madness

The NCAA is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement released on Twitter, the NCAA announced that all remaining winter and spring championships, including the Division I men’s and basketball tournaments, have been canceled by NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors.

“The decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the statement read.

The announcement comes almost exactly 24 hours after the first official steps were taken to reduce attendance at events.

Members of the West Virginia men’s basketball team took to social media to vent their frustrations with the current state of affairs:

Smh this what we worked all year for , all the hard work , just for a chance to do something special 😔 https://t.co/kmwBXudOOc — Gabe (@Go22_Lt) March 12, 2020

ALL THE HOURS WE PUT IN. — emmitt “doo” matthews jr. (@pbgdoo1) March 12, 2020