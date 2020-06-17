NCAA D-I Council approves plan for men’s and women’s hoops to begin summer activities July 20

College basketball teams across the country will be allowed to return to the court in July after the NCAA Division I Council approved a plan for the sport’s summer activities.

The approved plan extends the current rule allowing voluntary athletics activities and up to eight hours of virtual nonphysical activities through July 19. On July 20, teams may begin required summer activities, and they may last up to eight weeks, the first day of classes or Sept. 15 — whichever date comes first.

The Council will also discuss the possibility of allowing additional activities through July 19. After July 20, all virtual and in-person activities must not exceed eight hours per week.

“The Council worked to balance the desire to get student-athletes training again with the need to repopulate our campuses and athletics facilities gradually and safely, within all campus, local and state mandates,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn. “Student-athlete health and safety should remain a top priority.”

The Council opted to defer its decision on temporary alterations to the recruiting calendar after receiving recommendations from the respective oversight committees of each sport. A decision will be made in the coming weeks.