W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia’s Hope Scholarship program appears to be thriving.

According to West Virginia State Treasurer, Riley Moore, nearly 6000 applications were made by the May 15th deadline, and officials are working their way through the applications.

This voucher program is an educational savings account, which allows parents to utilize the state portion of their child’s public educational funding for private educational expenses, like a private school.

Treasurer Moore says they got “quite a bit more” over last year, and expects the program to continue to grow.

“It’s a great program. It’s an educational savings account. It’s about educational choice and freedom in the state of West Virginia…It’s giving kids choice in their educational path and parents choice in their educational path. Like for me, for instance, I’m Catholic, I want my kids to go to Catholic school. So I’m able to use my taxpayer dollars that I’ve put in and decide where I’m going to send them.” Riley Moore, West Virginia State Treasurer

The scholarship amount for the 2023-24 year will be $4,488.82.

The application deadline for this upcoming school year has already passed, but you can learn more about the program by visiting HopeScholarshipWV.com.