WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Are you in need of a job?

The Wheeling Park Commission is looking to hire around one hundred employees. .

*** Apply today!***

They have countless job opportunities available including part-time, full-time, and seasonal positions.

HR, recruiter Lori Kestner says at their job fairs they can help you find the position that best fits your needs and interests.

Some of the jobs require you to be eighteen some of the jobs require you to be sixteen however, we are one of the few employers in the Valley that hire fourteen- and fifteen-year olds. We actually have some people on staff now that started when they were fourteen just in the summer and now, they are in their thirties. They are teachers and they come back every summer. We’re talking anywhere from refreshment clerks, lifeguards, tennis attendants, day camp counselor, picnic, just anything outside. Lori Kestner, HR recruiter

Stop in, fill out an application, and even do an interview.

Kestner says they have something here for everyone and they’re one big happy family.

March 8, 2022 from noon to 6 p.m. their job fair will continue at Wheeling Park.